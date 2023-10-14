Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Decreases By 53.5%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Capcom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.33. Capcom has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $319.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

