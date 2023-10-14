Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Decreases By 53.5%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Capcom
Capcom Price Performance
Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $319.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Capcom Company Profile
Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capcom
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.