Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 64.4%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Capstone Companies Price Performance
Capstone Companies stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Capstone Companies
