Short Interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Drops By 23.2%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,870,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 62,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.77. 14,413,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,239,822. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

