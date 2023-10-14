Short Interest in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Decreases By 57.7%

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Cool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cool in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cool in the second quarter worth about $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cool in the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Natixis bought a new position in Cool in the second quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cool by 46.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Price Performance

Shares of CLCO remained flat at $13.32 during trading hours on Friday. 53,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,015. Cool has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12.

Cool Announces Dividend

About Cool

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.