Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Increases By 31.9%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. Diageo has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $47.47.

Get Diageo alerts:

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.