Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Increases By 31.9%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. Diageo has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $47.47.
About Diageo
