Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Drops By 57.6%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the September 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

DXF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 344,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,731. Dunxin Financial has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

