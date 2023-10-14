Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Increases By 182.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $67.37 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,551,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5,985.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 359,149 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,039,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,621.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 186,865 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

