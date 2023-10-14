Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Increases By 182.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ FTXL opened at $67.37 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.