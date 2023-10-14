Short Interest in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Rises By 182.1%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Getty Images Stock Down 8.3 %

GETY opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.10. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth Anne Vaughan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, insider Elizabeth Anne Vaughan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $309,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,621 shares of company stock worth $3,316,100 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at $2,012,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,952,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Getty Images by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

