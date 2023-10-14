Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Drops By 25.3%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
CBULF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.
Gratomic Company Profile
