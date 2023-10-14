Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Drops By 25.3%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

CBULF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

