Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Declines By 58.7%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the September 15th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

Several research analysts have commented on IAFNF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

