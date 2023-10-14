Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Declines By 23.5%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC Stock Performance

ICCH remained flat at $16.00 during midday trading on Friday. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.30. ICC has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

About ICC

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.