Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Expands By 32.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,558,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 64,506,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,506.5 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

Shares of IITSF stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

