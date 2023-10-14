Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Drops By 16.7%

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0284 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

