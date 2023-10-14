Short Interest in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Decreases By 16.8%

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 3.3 %

MOFG opened at $20.08 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

