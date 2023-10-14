Short Interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Decreases By 16.7%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNDY traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.08. 791,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.85. monday.com has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $189.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 0.82.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on monday.com from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

