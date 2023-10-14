Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Declines By 16.5%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 214,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %

PHX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 222,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.60. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 37.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.