Short Interest in Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Drops By 14.9%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Probe Gold Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Probe Gold stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Probe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Probe Gold Company Profile

Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.

