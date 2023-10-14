Short Interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Declines By 16.7%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Rail Vision as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
RVSN traded down 0.04 on Friday, reaching 0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,343. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.34. Rail Vision has a 1 year low of 0.38 and a 1 year high of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.49 and its 200 day moving average is 0.65.
Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.
