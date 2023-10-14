Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Increases By 66.3%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,100 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the September 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SRRTF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.90. 24,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRRTF. CIBC assumed coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

