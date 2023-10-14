Short Interest in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Drops By 18.2%

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Resources in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XPL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solitario Resources by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solitario Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solitario Resources by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Solitario Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Solitario Resources by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,284. Solitario Resources has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solitario Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.