Short Interest in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Drops By 18.2%

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Resources in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Shares of XPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,284. Solitario Resources has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.25.
Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solitario Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.
