Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declines By 15.7%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $18.28 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Standard Chartered Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

