Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Increases By 100.0%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on STGYF
Stingray Group Stock Performance
About Stingray Group
Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.