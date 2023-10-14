Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Increases By 100.0%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

About Stingray Group

Shares of STGYF stock remained flat at C$3.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.05. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.37.

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

Featured Articles

