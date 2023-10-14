Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Decreases By 16.4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 502,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,569. The company has a market cap of $779.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

