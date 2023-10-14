Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Decreases By 16.4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys
Stratasys Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 502,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,569. The company has a market cap of $779.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.72.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
Read More
