Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expands By 58.3%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on SUBCY
Subsea 7 Stock Performance
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Subsea 7
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Subsea 7
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.