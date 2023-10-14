Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expands By 58.3%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

