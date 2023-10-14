Short Interest in Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Declines By 33.3%

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Sun Art Retail Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SURRY remained flat at $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Sun Art Retail Group has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.29.
Sun Art Retail Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0506 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Art Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Sun Art Retail Group’s payout ratio is 66.73%.
About Sun Art Retail Group
Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People's Republic of China. It operates hypermarkets, superstores, and mini stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and RT-Mini names. The company provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.
