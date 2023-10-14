Short Interest in Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Rises By 27.9%

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance
SUSRF remained flat at $11.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $18.40.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.