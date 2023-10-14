Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Declines By 23.9%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCCHF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. Technogym has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.50.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

