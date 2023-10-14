Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Expands By 29.3%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,100 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCNNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

