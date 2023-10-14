Short Interest in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Drops By 15.7%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.
uniQure Stock Up 3.6 %
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at uniQure
In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $43,573.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
