Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.39. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 5,062 shares changing hands.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.18 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.2333333 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

