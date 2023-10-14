Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sika Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $26.08 on Friday. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

