Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.76. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,372,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,635,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.