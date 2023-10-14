Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.73

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 149725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,372,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,635,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

