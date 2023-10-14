Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Buys $117,034.63 in Stock

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Director Howard E. Friedman acquired 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,652.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Sinclair stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $617.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

