Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,700 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

SWDHF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Skyworth Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

