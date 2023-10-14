Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Issues Earnings Results

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.
Solitron Devices Price Performance
Solitron Devices stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Solitron Devices has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.
About Solitron Devices
