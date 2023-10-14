Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Source Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Source Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $38.53 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Source Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

