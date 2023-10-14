Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is an increase from Source Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Source Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

SOR opened at $38.53 on Friday. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Source Capital by 83.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Source Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Source Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.