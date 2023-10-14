S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $363.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.12 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.