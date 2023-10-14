SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.17. 10,090,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,661. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

