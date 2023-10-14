SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 3.2 %

GLD stock opened at $178.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

