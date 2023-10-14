SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,286,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,351. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

