SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. 4,286,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

