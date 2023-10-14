SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.75

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 7589858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 64,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

