SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

