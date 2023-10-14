Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.12 and traded as low as $10.81. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 30,614 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 9.63%.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 84,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

