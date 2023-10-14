Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.12 and traded as low as $10.81. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 30,614 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 9.63%.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
