Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.58

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.58 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.69). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.67), with a volume of 181,350 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 305 ($3.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.50) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 249 ($3.05) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £862.80 million, a PE ratio of 4,270.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 220.97.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

