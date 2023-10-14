Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 398,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Insider Activity at Spire

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Price Performance

Spire stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 239,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,826. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

