Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 398,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire
Insider Activity at Spire
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spire Price Performance
Spire stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 239,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,826. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $75.83.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Spire Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
