Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,617,000 after buying an additional 1,967,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $56,606,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,698,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,295,000 after purchasing an additional 825,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.6696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.88%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

