Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 130.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

